Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

A man accused of kidnapping and raping a federal parole officer stole her gun and assaulted her at gunpoint, according to new details released by authorities in Tennessee.

Antonio Taylor, 31, is accused of holding the parole officer against her will when she stopped by his Memphis apartment Thursday for a check-in visit, WHBQ reported, citing a police affidavit.

After overpowering her and stealing her gun, Taylor pinned her down and beat and sexually assaulted her,according to the affidavit. At one point, he struck her with the weapon.

Police said the officer, whose identity has not been released, managed to escape and notified authorities of what happened.

McClatchy News reached out to Memphis Police on Tuesday for an update on the woman’s condition and is awaiting a response.

A woman who lives in the same building as Taylor recalled hearing “a scream and then a gunshot” during the incident.

“A couple of hours later, that’s when the police came and they wouldn’t tell us what was going on when they first got there but the FBI came and they asked me to leave,” the neighbor told WHBQ.

Taylor was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, Memphis police said in a statement. He’s also charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and theft of property.

He made his first court appearance Monday.