Bill legalizing marijuana clears Connecticut House, could receive final approval in state Senate on Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Following more than seven hours of debate and a veto threat by Gov. Ned Lamont, the Connecticut House of Representatives approved a revised bill that would legalize marijuana in the state.

The measure cleared the House by a largely party-line vote of 76-62. Twelve Democrats joined all but one Republican in voting no. The bill could come up for a final vote in the Senate as soon as Thursday.

“Connecticut’s time has finally come,” declared Rep. Steven Stafstrom, a Democrat from Bridgeport, who helped shepherd the bill through the House. “We take the next step as this chamber in recognizing the war on drugs has failed us and the criminalization of cannabis was the wrong course of action for our state and for our nation.”

Rep. Juan Candelaria, a New Haven Democrat who has been advocating for the legalization of cannabis for years, said the bill has one of the nation’s strongest social equity provisions.

“We’re able to repair the wrongs of the past and ensure that these communities who have been disproportionately impacted are made whole,’' Candelaria said.

The sweeping, 300-page bill, which would legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older, contains a number of provisions, from setting limits on THC content to funding programs to address addiction and mental health.

But for many lawmakers, the most vexing part of the legislation is the equity section, which is designed to provide those hurt by the criminalization of cannabis to have an expedited opportunity to enter the potentially lucrative market.

Paul Mounds, Lamont’s chief of staff, said an earlier version of the bill did “not meet the goals laid out during negotiations when it comes to equity and ensuring the wrongs of the past are righted.”

At a briefing before the debate began, House Speaker Matt Ritter said most members of the Democratic caucus are comfortable removing the language Lamont finds objectionable. After all, he said, it was not part of the original bill that lawmakers crafted in coordination with Lamont’s office.

The bill’s equity provision was a key sticking point, but it wasn’t the only issue some lawmakers found objectionable.

Republicans expressed opposition to the very notion of a legal marijuana market, saying it would lead to a rise in crime, a spike in addiction and a host of other societal ills.

State Rep. Tom O’Dea, a New Canaan Republican, said his criticism of the measure is based on science. He cited a study by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that found marijuana use among 12- to 17-year-olds rose in states that legalized cannabis. “Youth use will increase,’' he said.

State Rep. Holly Cheeseman, an East Lyme Republican, noted that much of the marijuana debate focused on equity and the marijuana marketplace. “I know there are good people in this chamber,’' she said. “I know this is motivated by wanting to right the wrongs of the past ... please, this is not the way.”

“Take the courageous vote,’' Cheeseman later urged her Democratic colleagues.

State Rep. William Petit, a Plainville Republican, spoke of the health risks associated with cannabis use and said those harms could fall heaviest on the communities the bill intends to help.

“A lot of what we’ve heard about relates to income and relates to societal equity kind of issues,’' said Petit, a physician. “I think it really needs to be looked at from a public health point of view.”

Not all of the opponents were Republicans. State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, a moderate Democrat from Westport, said he has long struggled with marijuana legalization.

“This is a tough vote,’' Steinberg said. “Frankly no state to date has done well in their first pass in introducing marijuana. ... I’m still uncomfortable. I fully expect we will be back next year and the year after that making needed changes to ensure safety and reliability and equity.”

Steinberg introduced and later pulled an amendment that would have barred “home-grown” cannabis in Connecticut. He ultimately voted yes on the bill.

But other Democrats said the time for legalization has come. State Rep. Anne Hughes, an Easton Democrat, said the bill will help address the pain the war on drugs has caused generations of Black and brown residents of the state.

“I rise in support of strengthening the equity policy,’' Hughes said on the floor of the House, “that those with the lived experience, those harmed by this war on Black and brown people ... that they have a voice at the table ... (and) a voice of economic access.”

Debate over the question of social equity unfolded over the past few days, creating chaos at the Capitol and at one point, throwing the fate of legalization into question.

The earlier version of the bill backed by Lamont contained a geographic definition of equity, giving preference to people from cities that have borne the brunt of the war on drugs. But late Tuesday, right before the Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill, the equity provision was changed to include people with prior marijuana convictions.

At a news conference Wednesday, Jason Rojas, the House majority leader who helped craft the legislation, said it makes sense to him that people who have been hurt by the criminalization of cannabis are among those who are first in line for a license.

“I think it’s appropriate to consider someone’s criminal history in terms of defining an equity applicant,” Rojas said.

Ritter, however, echoed some of Lamont’s concerns. “Do I think that you should get a leg up because you got pinched (for) marijuana at 19 at Wesleyan? No, I don’t,” he told reporters before the House session began.

The marijuana legalization effort has stalled for at least five years at the Capitol. But this year, it appeared to have fresh momentum and Lamont’s strong support.

Despite that, the bill only came up for debate in the state Senate for the first time last week. The Senate approved the bill but because time ran out before the House could vote, the Legislature convened in a special session this week to take up the bill.

If the House approves the bill, it will have to go back to the Senate for a final vote. That would mark the third time that senators would be asked to decide on marijuana legalization.

“The Senate passed a really good marijuana bill a week ago, a bill that had been carefully negotiated over a period of time,” Lamont said. “There were a couple of curve balls that came in at the very last moment late last night, and I think you’re going to see the House go back and pass what was the originally agreed-upon bill, and I think we’re going to get something passed within a week.”

As currently drafted, the bill would allow adults 21 or older to purchase and possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana (or up to 5 ounces at home or in a vehicle’s glove box or trunk) starting on July 1. Retail sales of recreational cannabis in Connecticut would not start until May 2022, at the earliest.

It would require warning labels for cannabis products with varying THC content and would allow “home growers” to cultivate up to three mature plants and three immature plants. It would also bar state lawmakers from entering the legal marijuana market for two years after they leave office.

Rojas acknowledged that the path to cannabis legalization has been a difficult one.

The process, he said, “confirms what we knew when we began this legislative session: there was going to be a lot of emotion on this bill, there was going to be a lot of ideas about this bill and the vote count was always going to be very, very close.”

He added: “We’re ready to continue to move forward and get adult-use cannabis legalized here in Connecticut.”