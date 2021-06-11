Corrections officer traded McDonald’s for sex act with inmate, Minnesota officials say

Former Minnesota Department of Corrections officer Randy Beehler will go to jail after an inmate accused him of trading McDonald’s for sex acts, officials say. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

A former Minnesota state prison officer accused of trading food from McDonald’s to an inmate for sex acts is going to jail.

Randy Beehler, 54, was transporting a female inmate between two county jails for the Minnesota Department of Corrections in 2019 when told her that he was getting food.

The woman said she told Beehler she’d “do anything” for something to eat and he asked whether that included “fooling around,” according to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office. After saying she wouldn’t tell anyone, Beehler stopped at a McDonald’s drive-thru and ordered two meals, officials say.

Then Beehler parked at an abandoned business and un-cuffed the woman to have her in the front seat, officials say. She performed sex acts on Beehler as they traveled through Dakota County, officials say.

The woman reported she was sexually assaulted after arriving at the Hennepin County jail.

Beehler pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in March. He was sentenced this week to 120 days in jail and seven years of probation.

He’s required to participate in sex offender treatment and registers as a predatory offender.

“As an employee of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Mr. Beehler was entrusted with the victim’s care and protection while transporting her to the Hennepin County Jail,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement. “He violated his position of authority by engaging in sexual acts with a woman who was in a very vulnerable situation.”