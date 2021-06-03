Free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme? Here’s how to score 2 on National Doughnut Day

Krispy Kreme is offering customers one free doughnut of their choice on National Doughnut Day, plus a free glazed doughnut if they show proof of COVID vaccination. CharlotteFive

Krispy Kreme is offering not one, but two sweet deals in celebration of National Doughnut Day.

On June 4, doughnut lovers can score a free doughnut of their choosing at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. Select customers can enjoy a second glazed doughnut on the house if they present their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The doughnut giant first kicked off its vaccination deal in March, treating customers to a free glazed doughnut “any time, any day, and even every day” for the rest of the year, so long as they show proof of inoculation. Since then, the North Carolina-based company said it’s given away over 1.5 million free doughnuts to vaccinated Americans, according to CNN.

Our fav day, your fav deal! Both will be back this National Doughnut Day, FRIDAY JUNE 4 - come in for a FREE doughnut of your choice



Participating US & CAN shops on Friday 6/4 ONLY, while supplies last! Offer valid only in shop - not online. Info here https://t.co/kM57AWU2he pic.twitter.com/QAO4Y6hZL5 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 1, 2021

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme.

As bonus on National Doughnut Day, customers can also enjoy a glazed dozen for just $1 with any purchase of a dozen doughnuts.

The doughnut day offers are valid in-shop only and cannot be redeemed online.

To find a participating Krispy Kreme location near you, visit https://krispykreme.com/promos/nationaldoughnutday