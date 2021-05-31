Who wants a dead Mufasa on a ‘Lion King’ birthday cake? A very clever 3-year-old

A man’s photo of his niece’s birthday cake on Twitter, showing Mufasa’s fatal fall in “The Lion King,” has a “diabolical” story behind it. Screebgrab from Twitter

A Minnesota girl had a “diabolical” reason for requesting a birthday cake depicting a tragic scene from “The Lion King” — the fatal fall of Mufasa, Simba’s dad.

“Everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me,” she said, according to a Twitter post by her uncle, Casey Feigh, who lives in California.

The Saturday post received 735,000 likes and 107,000 retweets by Monday morning.

“How diabolically adorable,” read one comment.

The final cake, crafted by the Thirsty Whale Bakery, shows a disconsolate Simba atop the cake, looking down at Mufasa’s body below, with “Leona is 3!” in red frosting beside it.

In 1994’s “The Lion King,” Mufasa is betrayed by his villainous brother, Scar, and plunges to his death in a wildebeest stampede in a moment that leaves many viewers teary-eyed.

“OMG. I bet they were howling with laughter when they made this,” read another comment on Feigh’s post.

Others shared photos and stories of unusual birthday cake requests from their own families.

“Kids are funny! My grand daughter wanted a poop emoji themed birthday party last year,” read one post.

“When my son turned 3 he requested a cake themed for ‘the diver man that takes Nemo.’ 3 year olds are the best!” read another, referring to 2003’s “Finding Nemo” from Pixar Animation Studios.