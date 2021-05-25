Woman seen breaking into Texas zoo exhibit to feed monkeys has been fired by law firm

A woman was shown in a viral video feeding spider monkeys at the El Paso Zoo. Instagram screenshot

A Texas zoo plans to press charges against a woman shown in a viral video climbing into a spider monkey exhibit and feeding the animals.

The woman filmed trespassing in the exhibit at the El Paso Zoo was fired by personal injury law firm Lovett Law. Nora Artalejo Lovett, a shareholder at the firm, referred to her behavior as “irresponsible and reckless.”

The video shows the woman, who was not named by the law firm or the zoo, in a fenced-in area of the zoo with two spider monkeys next to her. She appears to attempt to feed the monkeys before walking off through the moat in the enclosure.

She fed the monkeys hot Cheetos, according to the Instagram account that shared the video.

The woman was a litigation assistant at the law firm, according to KVIA.

“We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and hope that they will recover from this very traumatic experience,” Lovett wrote in a statement.

Joe Montisano, the director of the zoo, called the woman’s actions “stupid” and that she was fortunate the outcomes were not worse for her and the monkeys, the El Paso Times reported.

“These are primates. They are strong; they have canine teeth. They can scratch,” Montisano told the newspaper. “We don’t interact with them on the daily. And we don’t interact with them without a barrier in between us.”

The zoo will press charges because it cannot “let this behavior go unpunished,” the zoo director said.

Interacting and feeding the monkeys could have disrupted the animals’ specialized diet or put them at risk of catching COVID-19, a zookeeper told KVIA.

“Anything that we have they could get as well so Covid is no different,” zookeeper Mason Kleist said. “We took the necessary steps to prevent them from getting that, so for someone to just go in there and give them food from their hands could just ruin that.”

The zoo plans to modify the fencing to better protect the animals, according to KFOX. The zoo has also increased its security patrol, the El Paso Times reported.