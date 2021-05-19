Silicon Valley pioneer’s former home expected to sell for $14 million. Take a look

The one-time Los Altos, California, home of late Silicon Valley icon Robert Noyce is headed to the auction block in June, The Mercury News reported. The stunning compound is expected to fetch around $14 million.

This isn’t the first time Noyce’s house has been for sale. The 4.55-acre compound was on the market for $21.8 million in 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The house is laid out over more than 7,000 square feet and the property comes with a pool, guest house, tennis court, game room, 1,500-bottle wine cellar, and putting greens, SF Gate reported.

“This house was deigned to host large, large groups of people,” listing agent Arthur Sharif of Sotheby’s International Realty told The Mercury News.

Noyce was an American engineer and one of the co-founders of Intel, which he and Andrew Grove started in the late 1960s. He served as president until 1975. Noyce died in 1990, Britannica reported.