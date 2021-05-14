Dad charged with murder in death of 4-year-old who shot himself, Missouri sheriff says

Scott Hilton Jr. of Union, Missouri, was charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old son who shot himself, the Franklin County sheriff says. rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

A Missouri dad was charged with murder after his 4-year-old son fatally shot himself, officials say.

The boy got up for a drink in the living room where his dad, Scott Hilton Jr., was sleeping in the Franklin County home Thursday morning. Hilton awoke to use the bathroom and heard a gunshot as he returned, officials say.

The boy found a loaded gun under a couch and shot himself, officials say.

He was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hilton, a 34-year-old from Union, was charged with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Franklin County is about 50 miles west of St. Louis.