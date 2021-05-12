Tour bus driver sexually assaults Olive Garden worker bringing his order, Ohio cops say

FILE - A 2016 file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant in Methuen, Mass. A tour bus driver was accused this week of sexually assaulting an Olive Garden employee in Sandusky, Ohio, police say. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) AP

A tour bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting an Olive Garden employee in Ohio, reports say.

Vicente Lozano, 72, was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, gross sexual imposition and solicitation, according to court records.

When an 18-year-old employee brought his to-go order to the bus Monday evening, Perkins Township police say Lozano touched her buttocks and breasts as he pulled her in for a hug outside the restaurant in Sandusky, WJW reported.

Scared she would tumble down the bus steps, the woman said she could not pull away, the news outlet reported.

A police report says Lozano also handed the woman a business card and offered to pay her for sex acts, the Sandusky Register reported. The woman eventually returned to the restaurant “crying and obviously very upset,” the newspaper reported.

A detective told the newspaper no passengers were aboard the bus.

Lozano of Milwaukee was arrested at his hotel room, WOIO reported.