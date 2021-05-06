Ruffles recalled from Sam’s Clubs in Florida, North Carolina and seven other states

Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips FDA

For the second time this year, Frito-Lay has issued a recall of Ruffles potato chips after the wrong potato chips in the wrong bags created a food allergy danger.

This time, the problem concerns Ruffles All Dressed flavor 16 1/8-ounce bags that went to Sam’s Clubs in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and Virginia. Walmart posted a store list on Wednesday.

Frito Lay’s FDA-posted release said, “It was discovered that certain bags of Ruffles All Dressed Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.”

So, “people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.”

There was a similar problem with Ruffles Original Flavor in January.

This covers bags with a guaranteed fresh date of “11 JUN 2021” and manufacturing code Nos. 373205510, 473305610 and 473105610.

If you have these chips and they might be served to someone with a milk allergy, return them to the Sam’s Club of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Frito-Lay at 800-352-4477, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time.