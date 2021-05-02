6 shot overnight as NYC’s gun violence surge continues

NEW YORK — Six people were shot and wounded in four separate incidents in Brooklyn and Manhattan overnight, police said Sunday.

All six victims were expected to survive. There were no immediate arrests in the shootings.

The gunplay — part of a continued surge across the city this year — started in Brooklyn at 1 a.m. when two men, 43 and 45, were shot in the chest at Beverly Road and Flatbush Ave. in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The shooter fled in a dark-colored vehicle and the suspects were taken to Kings County Hospital, police said.

An hour later, a gunman got out of a sedan at W. 104th St. and Amsterdam Ave. in Manhattan Valley, Manhattan, and opened fire. Two teens, 18 and 17, were hit in the back, police said. The younger victim was also struck in the armpit.

The gunman got back in the car and fled north on Amsterdam Avenue. The victims were taken to Mount Sinai Morningside.

At 2:41 a.m. a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest on Foster Avenue near E. 34th Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn, police said. Then, at about 3:15 a.m. at E. 91st Street and Kings Highway in East Flatbush, another man the same age was shot in the knee by a gunman who fled in a car.

Even though the crime rate is down this year — it stood at 9% as of last Sunday — murders are up 9%, with 120 people killed so far this year. That’s compared with 110 murders during same time frame last year, according to the NYPD.

Shootings have skyrocketed, with 416 people struck by gunfire so far this year compared to 242 last year — a 72% jump.