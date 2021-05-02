Man arrested for evidence tampering in taxi driver’s murder

A Georgia man has been arrested for tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in a case relating to a missing Venezuelan immigrant who was found murdered April 20 in the north Georgia mountains.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Calvin Havard, 38, of Covington was arrested and charged in the case. Investigators also said they recovered a Ford F-150 pickup and a Buick Regal that belonged to two of the murder suspects. Murder victim Rosanna Delgado's Ford Focus was also recovered. All are being examined for evidence.

Five people suspected in the murder remain at large, although investigators said more arrests are expected. They also said they expect to file additional charges against Havard. It's unclear if Havard has a lawyer to speak for him. He was not listed on jail records Friday in multiple counties.

The 37-year-old Delgado went missing April 16 after telling her husband she was picking up a fare in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee. Family and friends say her husband tried to trace her whereabouts using Delgado's cell phone, but only found a bloody mask. The mother of two was found dead on April 20 at a rental cabin in Cherry Log in north Georgia, far from her home in Bethlehem in northeast Georgia.

Murder warrants have been issued for 30-year-old Megan Alyssa Colone of Stone Mountain; 25-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville; 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City. GBI earlier circulated a photo of a fifth suspect that it was trying to identify.

Investigators have said all the suspects may have left Georgia.

Investigators are also searching for a woman who may have been one of the last people to interact with Delgado.

The GBI has not commented on a motive for the crime, nor disclosed how Delgado was slain.

The Barrow County sheriff has told the Athens Banner-Herald that Delgado worked as a taxi driver for One Taxi Service in Gwinnett County.