Mother of Ma’Khia Bryant speaks at Saturday rally

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rallies in the wake of Ma’Khia Bryant’s death continued Saturday as a crowd gathered on the steps of City Hall to decry police brutality and demand change while listening to a host of speakers, including the girl's mother, Paula Bryant.

Bryant described her daughter — a 16-year-old who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer on April 20 — as an honor roll student who loved the color blue and TikTok hairstyle videos. She had a great sense of humor and was kind to anyone she met, she said.

“She had a beautiful smile, was loving and had a beautiful personality,” she told those gathered, many of whom wore neon butterfly hair clips in honor of Ma’Khia. “She was a protector and had a motherly spirit about her.”

Bryant and a number of other mothers and family members of Black people killed by police officers spoke to a peaceful, yet frustrated, gathering of more than 100 people.

Bryant was joined by attorney Michelle Martin, who is representing the Bryant family. Martin said she wanted Bryant to speak to change the narrative around the teens and other children killed by police.

"I want to give Ms. Bryant the opportunity to share with you all who Ma'Khia is and was so that you can take that narrative back, because as they continue to villainize our babies, we have to really tell their stories," Martin said. "We have to tell who our children are. We have to keep them as children."

When Paula Bryant began to cry, the crowd, dressed mostly in black, uplifted her with cheers, claps and chants of her daughter’s name.

“She was a talented, sweet 16-year-old girl, who did not deserve to die,” she said.

Ma'Khia, whose funeral was Friday, was shot and killed by Columbus police Officer Nicholas Reardon seconds after arriving on a 911 call reporting an attempted stabbing. Police body-camera video showed her holding a knife and appearing to swing it toward a young woman dressed in pink who was backed against the fender of a car parked in the driveway. Four shots are heard in the video.

Besides celebrating Ma’Khia’s life, the speakers expressed exhaustion and frustration at having to again mourn the loss of another Black person at the hands of the police.

Carrying Black Lives Matters signs and flags, speakers and attendees took turns naming those victims, including Casey Goodson Jr., who was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy in December, and Tyre King, a 13-year-old killed in 2016.

Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, addressed the crowd, as did Tania Hudson, the mother of Deaunte Bell, a 25-year-old fatally shot by police in 2015.

While Hudson appreciated people remembering her son’s name, she said she’d rather they shout the names of those responsible for his death — both the officers and the government officials who have ignored their pleas for change.

“Accountability doesn't start with our deceased children,” Hudson said. “They’re gone and aren’t coming back.”

The well-organized rally included musical performances as well as speeches from an Ohio State University senior reiterating students’ demands for the school to sever ties with the Columbus Division of Police and an activist calling for police abolition in favor of community care.

The program lasted about 2 1/2 hours before the crowd mostly dispersed from the plaza around 4:30 p.m.