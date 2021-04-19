North Carolina truck driver found pinned to death by load on Oklahoma highway, cops say

A truck driver from Cameron, North Carolina, died after the load he was hauling fell on top of him along an Oklahoma interstate, police say. Photo by Getty Images.

A truck driver from North Carolina was found pinned to death along an Oklahoma interstate, police say.

Mario Harrison, a 37-year-old from Cameron, stopped along the Turner Turnpike just outside Oklahoma City to check or secure the load he was hauling, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

For an undetermined reason, the load shifted off the trailer and fell on top of Harrison, police say.

Troopers don’t know how long Harrison was trapped before he was discovered Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries to his head, neck and trunk area, police say.

The type of load Harrison was hauling before the accident was not released.

The Turner Turnpike is a section of toll road on Interstate 44 that connects Oklahoma City and Tulsa.