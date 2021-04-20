See California beach house with 3 pools, 50-person hot tub selling for $4.225 million

A Playa del Rey beach home, formerly owned by boxer Sugar Shane Mosley, with a resort-like backyard that stands out even in Los Angeles has hit the market for $4.225 million.

A spacious rooftop deck with ocean views, three pools and a 50-person hot tub make up the centerpiece of the property, which sits on a corner double lot. Built to entertain — or just chill — the living space flows from indoors to outdoors. One pool is just steps off the bedroom.

The four-bedroom, four-bath residence at 227 Waterview Avenue, Los Angeles CA, spans 4,683 square feet and was recently modernized, remodeled and upgraded with fine details such as imported tiles, exotic wood and an indoor/outdoor sound system. There’s a chef’s kitchen with a commercial-grade refrigerator and wine storage.

Originally built in 1926, the house was one of the original homes on the Playa Del Rey neighborhood hill, where it sits on .21 acres, according to a representative of The Agency real estate firm, which holds the listing.

The former owners completed a lot of work on the general plan but didn’t finish the project, according to the representative. Mosley — the previous owner, according to The Agency — did extensive remodeling to make the residence into the modern house it is today, adding the pools, glass doors, imported marble and chef’s kitchen.

The current owners bought it with a mind toward completion. They built the upper story deck with ocean views, built out the closets in the upstairs and downstairs primary rooms, stained the hardwood and replaced all light fixtures.

“They saw the vision for the house and went in and completed it and added some amazing features,” the representative said in an email to the Sacramento Bee.

Courtney Lingle of The Agency is the listing agent.