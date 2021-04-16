Man who smoked legal weed in Nevada now faces years in prison in Dubai, lawyer says

Peter Clark, 51, flew to Dubai in UAE but was hospitalized with pancreatitis, lawyer Radha Stirling said. He was jailed after a urine test detected marijuana. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Las Vegas man faces prison time after he traveled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and marijuana was detected in his urine, his lawyer said.

Peter Clark, 51, traveled to Dubai for a business trip on Feb. 24 but was hospitalized for pancreatitis, Clark’s attorney Radha Stirling wrote on her website Detained in Dubai. The hospital took a urine test, found traces of marijuana and reported it to the police, who charged Peter and took him to the Al Barsha police station on March 3, Stirling said.

Recreational marijuana is legal in Nevada, but consumption or possession of the drug is illegal in the UAE, even if presented with a doctor’s medical card, according to the U.S. State Department.

People can still be charged and convicted in the UAE even if substances were taken outside the country, “as long as traces are still present in the bloodstream upon arrival in the UAE.”

Clark was taken to the Anti-Narcotics unit and detained before being released on March 6 to his hotel, according to Stirling.

“The UAE’s arbitrary enforcement of laws and lack of predictable legal outcomes means that Peter potentially faces years in prison for legally smoking marijuana. Even if found innocent, he can be dragged through a slow and costly legal process,” Stirling said.

Clark recorded a video of himself speaking about his situation after he was released from jail.

“Lost a ton of weight, no shower, no food, nothing to drink since I got here, no sleep,” Clark said.

Clark is working with the American embassy, officials said, according to KLAS.