Fallen power line kills Spring Hill girl, 17, as storm plows through Tampa Bay area

A 17-year-old Spring Hill girl was electrocuted during Sunday’s violent thunderstorms as she tried to escape from her burning car after colliding with a fallen power line, troopers said.

The teen was driving down Evenglow Avenue in Spring Hill when she collided at about 12:15 p.m. with a power line brought down by a falling tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver side of her Dodge Avenger caught fire. She stepped on the live power line as she exited the car.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Evenglow Avenue, a residential street north of Veterans Memorial Park in Spring Hill, was closed to traffic as firefighters with Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services worked to put out the flames touched off by the power lines. On Facebook, the Hernando Sheriff’s Office advised people who live on the street to stay in their homes until further notice.

The Highway Patrol did not release the girl’s name because of its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

The death was the only casualty reported Sunday as severe thunderstorms plowed through the Tampa Bay area, bringing lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect until 4 p.m. across Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Manatee and Citrus counties.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of State Road 52 in Pasco County were blocked at U.S. 41 because power lines were down, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said. Spectrum Bay News 9 posted images on social media of roof damage at Rum Runners Bar on Alderman Road and Alternate U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor and of fallen tree limbs at homes in Palm Harbor.

Widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain bands were expected to cause flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas, meteorologists said. Most of central Florida can anticipate at least 1-2 inches of rain by Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Wind speeds of 20 to 25 knots were expected to create hazardous boating conditions Sunday, and a small craft advisory was in effect, the Weather Service said. Onshore, south to southwest winds were expected to reach 40 mph to 50 mph, with gusts as strong as 75 mph.

The severe weather closed COVID-19 vaccination sites in Hillsborough County on Sunday, a week after vaccination criteria expanded to include all Florida residents age 18 or older, as well as 16- and 17-year olds who want to receive the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccination sites at the Tampa Greyhound Track, the Larry Sanders Sports Complex in Tampa, and the Oakland Community Center in Haines City had hoped to open by 3 p.m. after the worst of the weather passed but canceled those plans. Three mobile vaccination sites in Tampa also were closed Sunday — Hyde Park, Greater Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, and Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park downtown.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay also closed early Sunday, sending guests home at 3 p.m. due to lightning and dangerous weather conditions. An update on the park’s Twitter account said it should reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.

The storm watch Sunday followed a scary Saturday evening in some Tampa Bay communities. About 20 homes in Bradenton were damaged by severe storms, Manatee County Emergency Management said. Wind ripped off the roofs on five of the homes. The damage was centered in a neighborhood near the IMG Academy Golf Club and at condominiums on nearby 43rd Street West.

A tornado reportedly touched down in a neighborhood near El Conquistador Parkway, where emergency medical personnel responded to a call about one person with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Manatee County Public Safety Department. The National Weather Service had yet to confirm that a tornado touched down in the neighborhood but has confirmed a “straight-line wind event.”

The severe weather will usher in a weak front on Monday that is expected to dry out the rainy weather, said Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Josh Linker. The front may bring a respite from high humidity but not from heat, with highs Monday expected to be in the mid-80s.

Cooler weather is possible later in the week.