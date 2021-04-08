Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller lists D.C. condo for $1.2 million. Look inside

Balcony view Screen grab from Realtor.com

Donald Trump’s former senior adviser Stephen Miller is stepping onto the real estate market by listing his posh Washington, D.C., condo for $1.199 million.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment resides in the CityCenter, an upscale complex near high-end restaurants and department stores. In the past, Miller had brought some controversy to the downtown building, including when a dozen people swarmed the sidewalks of the complex in 2018, protesting Miller’s immigration views, DCist and Realtor.com said.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Another time the condo was a target of interest came when Miller referred to CNN’s Jim Acosta as “cosmopolitan,” prompting a Washington Post columnist to take aim at the adviser’s own seven-figure digs.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Designed by Foster + Partners, this chic home has a modern interior with natural finishes, custom details and environmentally responsible materials,” the Realtor listing said of the condo. “Sleek, wood cabinets create a warm and contemporary kitchen, with stainless steel Bosch appliances and built-in banquet. An extension of the living space, the cabinets evoke high-quality furniture, seamlessly blending the spaces together.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Both the primary suite and second bedroom have en-suite spa baths.

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller follows President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Patrick Semansky AP

Miller, a graduate of Duke University, worked for Trump as his speechwriter during his 2016 presidential campaign and served as his senior policy adviser throughout the former president’s time in office. He was also one of the key individuals behind Trump’s controversial travel ban, U.S. News and World Report said.