New ADHD drug said to help kids without usual side effects. What parents should know

This undated image provided by Supernus Pharmaceuticals in April 2021 shows bottles for different dosages of the drug Qelbree. On Friday, April 2, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the medication for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children ages six through 17. (Supernus Pharmaceuticals via AP) AP

For children diagnosed with ADHD, there’s a new drug promising help without the side effects that come with other medications.

Qelbree, a stimulant free ADHD drug, was approved for use as treatment Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for children 6-17 years of age.

It is the first non-stimulant drug for ADHD — or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder —released in a decade, The Associated Press reported.

Unlike Adderall and Ritalin, two of the most popular options available, Qelbree isn’t a controlled substance and is less prone to lead to abuse or dependency issues.

“We believe Qelbree offers a unique new alternative for the treatment of ADHD,” Jack Khattar, president and CEO of manufacturer Supernus Pharmaceuticals, said in a release. “Qelbree provides prescribing physicians and patients living with ADHD a therapy that is not a controlled substance with proven efficacy and a tolerable safety profile.”

While stimulants are considered more effective in helping patients maintain focus and control restlessness, according to the Cleveland Clinic, it can come at a cost: insomnia, drug dependence, anxiety and more.

Common side effects with Qelbree include sleepiness and fatigue, headaches, and decreased appetite. In a trial involving over 1,000 participants, a little less than 1% experienced suicidal thoughts, according to Supernus.

When starting the drug, parents should be on the lookout for “any new or sudden changes in mood, behavior, thoughts, and feelings,” in their child, Supernus’ release said.

“The right treatment is key for children and adolescents, as they grow and navigate school and social relationships,” Andrew Cutler, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry at SUNY Upstate Medical University, said in a release. “This approval offers a novel once a day sprinkleable non-stimulant that can be a great option for children and adolescents with ADHD.”

While Qelbree may be new to the American market, it was first discovered and sold as an antidepressant in the 1970s in the UK and other parts of Europe, under its generic name viloxazine. Decades later, researchers began investigating viloxazine as a treatment for ADHD.