Chick-fil-A will soon offer spicy chicken strips at more locations. Here’s where

Spicy chicken fans, rejoice! Chick-fil-A is adding chicken strips that bring the heat to menus in three more markets later this month.

Two Spicy Chick-n-Strip entrees are headed to participating restaurants in Tampa, Chicago and Central Texas, the fast food giant said last week.

They join some restaurants in Charlotte and Arizona that already offer the dishes.

The two entrees — Spicy Chick-n-Strips and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit — will be available in the new markets starting April 26.

Chick-fil-A’s spicy chicken strips are seasoned with a “spicy blend of peppers” and can be ordered as a 3-count or 4-count. They’re also available for catering orders.

The Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit features two spicy chicken strips on a buttered biscuit and is available on the breakfast menu.

Chick-fil-A told McClatchy News that customer feedback will help it determine whether Spicy Chick-n-Strips will be available nationwide in the future. If you try either of the test items, the chain wants to hear from you here.

To make room for the new items, Chick-fil-A is cutting some dishes from the participating restaurants in Tampa, Charlotte, Chicago, Central Texas and Arizona.

Original Chick-n-Strips, the Grilled Cool Wrap and side salad are all bidding farewell.

Earlier this year, Chick-fil-A announced it was rolling out another spicy entree for a limited time: the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich.

It joined two other spicy sandwiches on the menu — the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Deluxe, both fried.

Other fast-food restaurants have been turning their attention to chicken with a kick.

In February, McDonald’s brought back its spicy nuggets for a limited time and added a spicy chicken sandwich to menus later that month.

Burger King has also said it has plans to roll out a spicy chicken sandwich sometime in 2021.

