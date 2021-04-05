News briefs

Google wins Oracle copyright fight as top court overturns ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Alphabet Inc.’s Google didn’t commit copyright infringement when it used Oracle Corp.’s programming code in the Android operating system, sparing Google from what could have been a multibillion-dollar award.

The 6-2 ruling, which overturns a victory for Oracle, marks a climax to a decade-old case that divided Silicon Valley and promised to reshape the rules for the software industry. Oracle was seeking as much as $9 billion.

Alphabet extended gains on the news, rising 2.7% as of 10:14 a.m. in New York. Oracle was up 1.7%.

The court said Google engaged in legitimate “fair use” when it put key aspects of Oracle’s Java programming language in the Android operating system.

Writing for the court, Justice Stephen Breyer said Google used “only what was needed to allow users to put their accrued talents to work in a new and transformative program.”

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. Justice Amy Coney Barrett didn’t take part in the case, which was argued before she joined the court.

— Bloomberg News

Postal chief DeJoy can move mail-sorting machines, judge rules

WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was granted permission by a judge to reallocate some high-speed mail-sorting machines, after operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that disrupted service for months and prompted a lawsuit by several states.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington on Saturday agreed to modify his September injunction to allow USPS to “move or remove” a “limited” number of machines “to optimize service and avoid mail delays.” The injunction was put in place at the request of Democratic attorneys general of New York, New Jersey and Hawaii, who accused DeJoy, a longtime Republican donor, of hobbling the USPS with “transformational” changes before the November election.

The states said in a joint objection last month that the proposed changes for sorting machines were too vague and “suggest that the Postal Service intends to upend postal operations — for a second time” without seeking approval from the Postal Regulatory Commission. Sullivan said the states’ claims were “speculative at this time.”

The press office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the suit, declined to comment. In their court filings, the states said DeJoy didn’t specify “how many machines will be removed, how many will be relocated, how many machines will remain at the affected facilities, or where these removals or relocations will take place. Nor do they offer any fact-based analysis of the impact that removals and relocations will have on the processing capacity of these facilities.”

— Bloomberg News

Southwest pilot exposed himself during flight to Florida, federal prosecutors say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Southwest pilot was recently charged with a federal crime for exposing himself in public while flying a plane from Philadelphia to Orlando, according to court documents.

Pilot Michael Haak is facing the charge of lewd, indecent and obscene exposure of his genitals in a public place in the U.S. District Court of Maryland.

Federal prosecutors say the acts “began, continued and were completed while the aircraft was in flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Orlando International Airport,” flying over Maryland as well as other regions, his charging document said.

More details about the case were not available.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Orlando Sentinel

Jailed Kremlin foe says he has cough, fever amid hunger strike

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has a cough and fever with his hunger strike now in its sixth day, his Instagram account said.

Three cellmates of Navalny, 44, have been hospitalized with tuberculosis, a statement posted on his account Monday said. The chief opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin started refusing food on March 31 to pressure prison authorities to grant him outside medical treatment for acute back pain that has spread to his legs. Officials say he’s getting adequate care within the prison.

The regional prison service didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on his current condition.

He had already lost 18 pounds in the three weeks before beginning the hunger strike, taking his weight to 185 pounds, mainly because prison guards are waking him each hour, his supporters say.

Navalny has been held at the notorious IK-2 prison about 60 miles from Moscow since March 11. He was imprisoned for parole violations while recovering in Germany from a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning in Siberia last year that he and Western governments have blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny involvement.

— Bloomberg News

Russia drops threat to block Twitter, says some content removed

Russia backed off a threat to block Twitter Inc., saying the social media platform has sped up efforts to remove content that local regulators deemed illegal.

Twitter had a video conference with Russian regulators on April 1 and is now deleting content that promotes illegal activity or pornography at a faster rate, internet watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement Monday.

In a move that raised fears of tighter controls over the internet, the regulator last month made content on Twitter slower to load and threatened to fully block the service within a month if it doesn’t delete flagged content.

The slowdown will be extended until May 15 to give Twitter time to remove additional content, Roskomnadzor said.

Twitter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Previously, the company expressed concerns about attempts to throttle online conversations and said it did not allow its platform to be used to promote illegal activities.

The government has ratcheted up pressure on social media due to posts that promoted protests over the jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny earlier this year. Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and Google are also facing the threat of fines for not removing content.

— Bloomberg News