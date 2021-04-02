Capitol on lockdown after police officers rammed by vehicle, suspect in custody

The U.S. Capitol is locked down due to an “external security threat.”

Two Capitol police officers are injured after someone rammed into them with a vehicle at an access point, according to U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Both officers and the suspect have been taken to a hospital, Capitol Police said.

Police shot the suspect, who is described as being in critical condition, the Associated Press reported. One of the officers is in serious condition. /

Additional perimeter fencing around the Capitol was removed in late March, but an inner perimeter fence still remains in place.

Spring recess is in session for Congress, and no lawmakers were inside the building, NBC reported.