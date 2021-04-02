Chihuahua left in hot car was cooled by frozen burritos and ice cream, CA officials say

A Chihuahua was left in a hot car, surrounded by frozen food to keep it cool. officials say. Screengrab from Riverside County Animal Services' Facebook page.

A Chihuahua was found left alone in a hot car Thursday, but despite an interior temperature of 104 degrees, it was kept cool by frozen burritos and ice cream cones stuffed in its crate, according to Riverside County, California, animal services.

The dog sat inside a black Escalade parked at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. An animal services officer was alerted around 2 p.m., then a Palm Desert police officer arrived and the dog was freed from the vehicle, according to animal services.

“It really was so bizarre that the dog was not suffering,” registered veterinary technician Emily Vialpando said. “Upon examination, he didn’t exhibit any signs consistent with heat stress.”

Though the frozen food cooler strategy seemed to work in this instance, it is never safe to leave an animal by itself in a hot car, she said.

“In all seriousness, it was about 90 degrees in parts of the Coachella Valley today, meaning the inside temperature of the car was much higher,” Vialpando said. “And frozen burritos are not going to stay frozen for long when it gets this hot.”

A notice was left on the owner’s windshield, and they will be cited for leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle.

The dog was driven from the scene to Coachella Valley Animal Campus for examination and later left in the care of Riverside County Animal Services.

“It’s not a laughing matter if the pet suffered or, even worse, perished from being left in a car for who knows how long,” animal services Director Julie Bank said. “Our advice is always to leave your pet at home when running errands or visiting attractions.”