Grateful cats fill New Orleans home up for sale. There’s a discount if they can stay

A colorfully eclectic home-turned-cat rescue café in New Orleans is in search of a new owner.

The Crescent City Cat Club, a local nonprofit and pet adoption center, has been around since 2017 but was recently placed on the market for $550,000, according to a Realtor.com listing.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is located on Marigny Street near the French Quarter and was once used as a residence before the shotgun-style home was converted to a cat rescue. Listing agent Samara Poché said she hopes to find a buyer who’s a cat-lover and will continue the center’s mission.

“[The perfect buyer is] somebody that loves cats,” Poché, a realtor for Latter and Blum Inc., told Realtor.com. “We’re already talking to some people who are cat lovers who are thinking about coming in and recreating the cat cafe.”

The cat cafe and animal shelte has been around since 2017. Image courtesy of Latter & Blum Inc / Realtors

The center, which recently closed its doors permanently, billed itself as a “cat cafe without the food,” according to its Yelp page. The nonprofit worked with other cat rescues in the area to get homeless animals off the street and into forever homes.

Those less interested in adoption could “come visit and chill out with as many as 20-40 cats at a time,” the cafe’s website reads.

Visitors of the Crescent City Cat Club were welcome to chill out with as many as 40 cats at a time, according to the shelter’s website. Image courtesy of Latter & Blum Inc / Realtors

“Our rooms are equipped with cat and people furniture for your visiting enjoyment, and of course, there is free Wi-fi,” it says. “You’re welcome to bring food and drink into the club, although there will be no sharing with the felines, no matter how nicely they ask!”

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom property is located near the French Quarter in New Orleans. Image courtesy of Latter & Blum Inc / Realtors

The 1,995 square-foot shotgun double is split down the middle with two kitchens and two bathrooms at the rear of the property. The property also includes an office and a “full blown cat room” devoted to the felines, according to Poché.

A black cat relaxes on the “catio” at the rear of the home. Image courtesy of Latter & Blum Inc / Realtors

Cafe owner Eshyah Selig said the home is for sale to the general public, but is offering an 8% discount if the prospective buyer continues to run it as a cat shelter, according to a post shared on the Crescent City Cat Club Facebook page last month.

Selig said the next owner may decide to rent out the bedrooms or open another commercial business, adding that the colorful murals would prove great for a home daycare center.

A black cat relaxes on the “catio” at the rear of the home. Image courtesy of Latter & Blum Inc / Realtors

“It’s got a funky vibe, and it’s still kind of sweet,” Poché told Realtor.com of the property. “You can see that the owner’s heart has been planted right here — and she really does love cats. It’s obvious when you walk in there, because it’s cats everywhere, and the cats are obviously happy there. It just gives out this happy vibe.”

