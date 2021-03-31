Driver caught street racing with 7-month-old and 3-year-old in car, Texas police say

A man was arrested in Texas after police say he was found to be street racing with a toddler and infant in the car. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man in Texas is facing charges after police say he was caught street racing Saturday with a baby and toddler in the car.

A deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was in Houston when he saw two cars racing down the road, the office said Tuesday in a news release.

The cars split up as he tried to pull them over, police said, but the deputy ultimately found one of the vehicles nearby.

Kevin Quinteros, 25, was behind the wheel, but he wasn’t alone — a 7-month-old and 3-year-old were also in the car along with a woman, police said.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman told KPRC that Quinteros didn’t know the person he was racing.

“Most of these individuals that are out on our streets racing underestimate the danger of what speed can do and every year we see it — hundreds and hundreds of people die from street racing,” he told the outlet.

Quinteros was arrested and charged with racing on a highway and two counts of child endangerment.

Street racing an ongoing problem in Houston

Early Wednesday morning, a driver was killed in what Houston police believe to be a street racing-related incident, KTRK reported.

Last month, three people — including two teen brothers — were killed in Houston when police said 22-year-old Andrew Mock did a high-speed “fly-by” for a group of onlookers, McClatchy News reported.

Mock is accused of reaching speeds of 100 mph as he tore down the feeder road to U.S. 290 before swerving into a black Chevy Malibu, sending it flying into the crowd, according to McClatchy.

Officials are appealing to motorists to stop racing.

“We ask people to slow down, stop racing,” Houston Police Department Sgt. Jesus Uribe said following Wednesday’s crash, KTRK reported. “There are places to go racing if they want to go race. The streets of Houston are not one of them.”

Earlier this month, a street racing crackdown led to the arrest of more than 200 people and the seizure of a dozen cars, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The joint initiative involved several Houston law enforcement agencies and resulted in 56 charges of racing on a highway and 30 reckless driving charges, the newspaper reported.

“It’s wrong to put innocent people’s lives at risk just for an adrenaline rush,” Kim Ogg, Harris County district attorney, told the Chronicle. “This initiative saved lives.”

‘Justice has to be served,’ says mom of teen brothers killed in Houston car meet crash

Car splits in half in possible street racing crash, leaving driver dead, Texas cops say