2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Maryland convenience store, police say

CHRISTINE CONDON The Baltimore Sun

Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a Royal Farms convenience store and gas station in Essex just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Baltimore County police said.

Employees dressed in blue and green uniforms clustered outside the store's back entrance as rain poured Sunday morning. Out front, police clustered around a parked blue vehicle covered by a sheet and tent. Further information was not available Sunday morning.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to an apartment complex five minutes away for a report of a fire and a person shot. Police said the gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

One apartment at the Hartland Ridge complex in the unit block of Shadetree Road in Essex appeared severely burned.

Police are still investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

