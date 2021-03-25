Passengers help stop man trying to open door on flight to California, airline says

Screengrab from KNBC video

Other passengers helped subdue an “unruly” shirtless man who tried to open an emergency exit door mid-flight Wednesday on a California-bound airliner, authorities say.

The incident took place on Spirit Airlines Flight 185 from Cleveland to Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration told NBC News.

A passenger on the flight said the man emerged shirtless from a bathroom and tried to open the door, KNBC reported. Video shows crew members and passengers restraining the man.

Spirit Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the flight was diverted to Denver so the passenger could be removed.

“It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome,” the airline statement says.

Video shows the man being taken off the flight in Denver on a gurney, KNBC reported. Law enforcement officials took him into custody. The flight continued to Los Angeles.

An FAA official described the man, whose name has not been released, as “unruly,” according to NBC News.