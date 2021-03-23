Toby’s house from ‘The Office’ hits market for $1M. See charming California home

Big fans of the television comedy “The Office” might recognize a million-dollar Sherman Oaks home that just hit the market.

Buyers will be glad to know that while the egg is gone, all of the charm of the three-bedroom, two-bath home remains.

The house, built in 1941, spans 1,505 square feet on a sought-after, tree-lined street in California. The property was listed this week for $1.098 million.

First, the home’s claim to fame, according to The Agency real estate firm. That comes in Season 7, Episode 21 of “The Office” (April 21, 2011).

Titled “Michael’s Last Dundies,” the episode shows Michael Scott and Deangelo Vickers (Steve Carell and Will Ferrell) going house to house delivering Dundie nomination certificates to office employees. When the pair get to Toby Flenderson’s (Paul Lieberstein) home, Michael yells out “Hey, Toby, you suck!” and throws eggs at the front of the house before running off.

In real life, the home’s tidy front yard is enclosed by a handsome column-and-rail fence and black gate that isn’t visible in the scene. Inside, the Southern California residence at 5752 Calhoun Avenue features a bright and open floor plan, “perfect for entertaining,” according to the official listing.

The kitchen is fully remodeled and upgraded with high-end stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. An expansive backyard, with the potential for pool addition, according to the listing, includes a stunning pergola for private outdoor lounging.

There’s a nearly 360-square-foot detached garage that can be customized into a separate home office, studio, or gym.

The location is a short distance from malls, restaurants, and entertainment.

The house, which was renovated by the current owners, would be an ideal turn-key starter home for a family or young couple, according to a statement from listing agents Farah Levi and Jessica Michalov of The Agency.

“The house was designed with the thought of being elegant, chic and still being family friendly,” Levi told The Bee via email. “It was done with immaculate finishes. “

According to sellers, Levi said, people have been seen outside the house taking selfies and trying to peak in through the gated yard.

The official listing doesn’t mention the clip from “The Office.”

“We are almost certain that ‘The Office’ snippet will make this home all the more desirable, even though we currently are (running) out of appointment times,” Levi added.

The home last sold in 2007 for $645,000, according to public records.