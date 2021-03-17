NASA’s Perseverance rover captures sounds of drive on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has captured the sounds of its own driving on the surface of the Red Planet for the first time, the U.S. space agency said on Wednesday.

Perseverance's entry, descent and landing (EDL) microphone recorded over 16 minutes of sounds from its 90-foot-long drive on March 7. The audio of the drive was released to the public on Wednesday.

The microphone was initially installed to listen to its touchdown, "but mission members have been eager to hear the sounds from the surface, too," NASA said in a statement.

"A lot of people, when they see the images, don't appreciate that the wheels are metal," said Vandi Verma, a rover driver at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. "When you're driving with these wheels on rocks, it's actually very noisy."

The rover, which weighs around 2,200 pounds and is the size of a small car, touched down on Mars in a risky landing maneuver on Feb. 18 after a roughly 250-million-mile journey through space.

Perseverance is expected to study the Mars surface for at least two years as it examines the climate and geology and collects rock and soil samples.

NASA hopes the rover project, which cost more than 2 billion dollars, will help pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.

The rover joins NASA's InSight lander, which has been on the Martian surface since 2018, and the Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars in 2012.

