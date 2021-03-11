Bizarre ‘cube’ home from famed architect hits California market for $4.3M. Have a look

The property is on the market for the first time. Screen grab from Realtor.com

The strange beauty of what’s known as the “cube” house stands out against the backdrop of the serene Santa Monica landscape thanks to the late modernist architect Pierre Koenig.

And now the California estate is on the market for $4.3 million.

“Here the architect of Case Study House 22 demonstrates a mastery of materials, sensitivity to the environment, and a harmonious relationship with nature,” the listing describes. “In a celebration of structural steel, the home is held aloft by four heroic columns, minimizing the impact on the site.”

The house is on the market for the first time, according to Dirt. It was built in 1994.

“This is a significant opportunity to own an important part of Los Angeles history designed by a pedigreed architect,” Brian Linder, one of the listing agents for the house, told Dirt. “Koenig only designed and built a little over 40 glass-and-steel homes during his lifetime, so there simply aren’t that many of them, which makes them a rare quantity … and people who commission this kind of architecture typically don’t design these homes to sell, so they are not available on the market very frequently.”

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house has 2,380 square feet spread across three floors and has updated appliances, floor-to-ceiling glass walls, which allow an abundance of natural light to seep through, according to the listing.

The primary suite has its own balcony with hefty views of the canyon and ocean on an upper floor while a standalone guest suite with one bedroom and one bathroom resides on the bottom level.

Koenig also designed the Stahl House in the Hollywood Hills, which still stands as one of his most iconic projects, according to the Los Angeles Conservancy.

