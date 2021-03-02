Airbnb for the apocalypse? Look at this Arkansas missile silo turned luxurious bunker

The former Titan II Nuclear Missile Complex is located in Vilonia, Arkansas, and available to rent on Airbnb for $324 a night. Screen grab from Airbnb

Ever have the desire to stay inside a top-secret nuclear missile silo that has been converted into a luxury bunker designed to survive an apocalypse? Airbnb feels you, so now you can — for $324 a night.

This hidden gem, a former missile silo in Vilonia, Arkansas, was designed not only to survive a nuclear explosion, but also launch a nuclear missile called Titan II in a counterattack, the Irish Sun reported.

Because you never know.

“This is the original underground Launch Control Center of a decommissioned Titan II Nuclear Missile complex,” the listing on Airbnb describes. “It has been converted into a completely stand-alone home with a luxury master bed / bath, kitchen, theater / living space and multi-use space.”

The government shut down and demolished the entrance to the facility in the 1980s by filling it with water and soil. However, in 2010, GT Hill, the owner of the Titan Ranch hotel in Vilonia, took over the site and transformed it into the Airbnb listed today, the Sun said.

YouTubers Kara and Nate Buchanan, a married couple with more than 2 million subscribers who have been traveling full-time for the past several years and record videos for their YouTube channel, stayed in the bunker for a night and published their findings.

Nate said that he believes that the bunker might be “the most unique Airbnb in the entire state.”

“The silo that held the nuclear missile is why the whole place is here,” Kate said. “But now there are only tunnels that lead to nothing, because in the 1980s we made a deal with Russia to destroy these nuclear bunkers. They took out the missile and the entire silo was filled with water and cement.”