Billionaire developer asks $40 million for black-and-white themed Malibu beach home

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso is selling his stunning black-and-white themed beach house in Malibu for $40 million.

The five-bedroom, eight-bath mansion spans 7,264 square feet. After Caruso bought the property in 2008 for $11.3 million, the oceanfront house was taken down to the studs and then remodeled in the vein of Rosewood Miramar Beach, a Montecito resort which his company owns, according to a representative of The Agency real estate firm.

The result was a property that carries the same Cape Cod architectural style with black-and-white features running through the home. For example, there’s the black-and-white tile in the foyer, white cabinetry in the kitchen set against a black island, and a two-tone striped overhang shades a deck.

“The epitome of luxury, this custom-built oceanfront home resides in one of the most exclusive enclaves in Malibu,” according to the official listing. “Captivating with understated elegance and adorned for a lifestyle of leisure and beauty, Miramar House is the best beach house available in Malibu.”

Located at 21528 Pacific Coast Highway, the home offers direct access to the coveted La Costa Beach.

The centerpiece of the residence is a courtyard featuring a deck, pool, spa and outdoor bar. Visitors enter the home through a columned doorway set against a handset stone driveway and pristine landscaping. A black-and-white marble tiled foyer leads past an antique limestone fountain, which was imported from France, and into the striking courtyard.

The living area features a large painted brick fireplace and chandeliers and a wall of sliding doors to take in views of the Pacific. An expansive hardwood deck allows for beachfront lounging, dining and entertaining. A bright sunroom is attached to the deck.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom has three sets of French doors opening to a private balcony patio with full ocean views. The suite’s striking all-white bathroom comes with marble countertops, a clawfoot soaking tub and a separate oversized shower.

An upstairs theater has two balconies opening to the ocean, as well as the interior courtyard.

There’s a pair of two-car garages and additional parking in the driveway.

Among other properties, Caruso’s development company owns the Grove, a Los Angeles shopping center, and the Commons at Calabasas.

Santiago Arana of The Agency holds the listing.