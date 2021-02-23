Tiger Woods injured in crash that required ‘jaws of life’ rescue, L.A. sheriff says

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. AP

Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a single-car accident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office reported.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The 45-year-old was in California for a shoot with Golf Digest, the magazine said.

Reports from the scene said that fire crew had to use the jaws of life to get Woods out of vehicle.

#BREAKING Agency at scene say @TigerWoods was injured in crash in Ranchos Palos Verdes at Hawthorne Blvd near Blackhorse Rd. Fire crews had to use jaws of life to get him out of vehicle. @KFIAM640 @FOXSports @AM570LASports @espn @TMZ_Sports — stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 23, 2021

Praying for Tiger woods pic.twitter.com/OFeJLqAMHu — BlackCultureEntertainment (@4TheCulture____) February 23, 2021

Golf Digest staff writer Daniel Rapaport tweeted a statement from Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, shortly after the news broke. “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Story updated with statement from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg:



"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."https://t.co/z7kdbXOmLZ — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2021

