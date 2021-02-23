National
Tiger Woods injured in crash that required ‘jaws of life’ rescue, L.A. sheriff says
Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized Tuesday after being involved in a single-car accident, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The 45-year-old was in California for a shoot with Golf Digest, the magazine said.
Reports from the scene said that fire crew had to use the jaws of life to get Woods out of vehicle.
Golf Digest staff writer Daniel Rapaport tweeted a statement from Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, shortly after the news broke. “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Comments