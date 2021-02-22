Justin Bieber sells $8 million California estate once listed on Instagram. Take a look

The singer/songwriter bought the Beverly Hills estate only two years ago. Screen grab from Realtor.com

It’s a sign of the times: when the rich and famous attempt to sell off their homes on a social media site. But that’s what pop star Justin Bieber attempted to do one year ago when he listed his 1930s Colonial-style home on Instagram.

“Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think, anyone interested?” Bieber wrote after posting a bunch of photos of the house, Insider reported.

Bieber, along with wife Hailey Baldwin, have unloaded the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Beverly Hills house for $7.955 million, the Los Angeles Times reports. It sold for around $1 million less than what it was originally listed for back in October.

“This 6, 100 square-foot, gated traditional radiates exceptional design, remarkable features and quality materials,” the Realtor.com listing said. “The sleek chef’s kitchen blends aesthetic vision and functionality with rift white oak cabinets, a marble topped island, and Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances. Seamless indoor/outdoor living through custom steelcase windows and doors that allow an abundance of light to fill the home while putting the incredible property grounds on display.”

The Biebs became less enthralled with the house, nicknamed “The Tropics,” mere months after moving in, according to Architectural Digest. The photos on his Instagram were posted in October 2019, along with him asking fans to “make an offer.” One such offer was made by Ariana Grande’s fiancé Dalton Gomez, who works for Compass.

Bieber went from an unknown artist to a superstar seemingly overnight after his mother posted YouTube clips of her son performing in a talent competition at a young age, according to Biography.com. He was signed by Usher within two years of the clips going viral.

Currently, he is one of world’s best selling music artists. He has a Grammy Award, a Billboard Music Award and a slew of others, according to IMDb.