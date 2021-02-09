Bald eagle with two gunshot wounds found near Missouri highway, officials say

A bald eagle found at a highway intersection in Washington County, Missouri, was shot, authorities say. Photo from Missouri Department of Conservation.

A bald eagle suffering from gunshot wounds was discovered near a Missouri highway, officials say.

Now authorities need helping finding the shooter.

The eagle was found Friday in southern Washington County at the intersection of highways C and Z, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

A county conservation officer captured the injured animal and took it to the World Bird Sanctuary in the St. Louis area.

An examination revealed the eagle was shot twice through a joint connecting its right wing to the torso, officials say. The right wing also was dislocated and fractured.

Authorities believe the eagle was likely shot on Feb. 3 or Feb. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.