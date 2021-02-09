Michelle Obama coming to Netflix with new children’s cooking show, ‘Waffles + Mochi’

Former first lady Michelle Obama announced Tuesday her new Netflix show, “Waffles + Mochi,” will be released next month. Netflix

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Netflix announced Tuesday they are teaming up for a new children’s cooking show called “Waffles + Mochi.”

Obama said she has been working on the show “for a while now” and it will debut March 16 on Netflix. It features puppets Waffles and Mochi, who go on food adventures around the world with Obama, Netflix said.

“They come from the land of frozen foods and with the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world,” Netflix said. “Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends.”

The show is not just for children, Obama said Tuesday. She said the show will focus on discovering, cooking and eating food from different cuisines.

“Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen,” Obama said.

In Obama’s time as first lady, one of her missions was to solve the problem of childhood obesity. She launched “Let’s Move!” to help children “grow up healthier and able to pursue their dreams!”

She said the new show is an extension of the work she did as first lady.

“I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world,” she said. “That’s why as part of the show’s commitment to helping families during the pandemic, we’re working with our partners at Partnership for a Healthier America to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country so they can cook together at home.”

The Partnership for a Healthier America, which got its start from the “Let’s Move!” initiative, said it is “thrilled to be a part of this journey with Michelle Obama and Netflix.”

It’s not Obama’s first foray into the streaming platform. In 2020, a documentary about her life, “Becoming,” was released on Netflix. High Ground Productions, founded by former President Barack Obama and his wife, has an extensive relationship with Netflix and recently announced six new projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter.