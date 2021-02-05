Charges dropped against woman accused of taking Joe Montana’s grandchild, cops say

A woman accused of breaking into the California home of NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana and trying to kidnap his infant granddaughter had her charges dropped Friday, police say.

It’s unclear why the charges against Sodsai Dalzell, 39, were dropped. She was released early Friday morning from the Los Angeles County Jail, according to Hollywood Reporter.

News outlets KCBS and 97.1 The Ticket also confirmed Dalzell’s release.

Dalzell was initially accused of entering Montana’s home in Malibu and taking his granddaughter, who was 9 months old at the time, from a living room playpen in September, NBC News reported. Montana and his wife allegedly confronted Dalzell and pried their granddaughter away from her arms following a tussle, according to ABC News.

She was arrested after Montana waved down deputies patrolling the area, according to CBS News.

Montana, who commented in September about the “scary situation,” has not publicly commented on Dalzell’s release from jail.

Dalzell was being held on a $200,000 bond after she pleaded guilty to her charges, KCBS reported.