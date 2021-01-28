Watch heartwarming moment as student with autism hits 3-pointer in HS game in Oklahoma

Members of the crowd eagerly leaned forward in anticipation, eyes agog for what was happening before them on the Stride Bank Center court in Oklahoma. But the anticipation and hope wasn’t for the Skeltur Conference game that had been momentarily paused for a beat in time – it was for 16-year-old Elisandro Rivera.

Players on both the Garber and Waukomis basketball teams stood as the Waukomis student, who has autism, attempted to shoot three-pointers until finally, on the fourth attempt, the ball swished in, causing cheers to erupt from both the court and the stands.

Lorena Hernandez, Elisandro’s mother, told KOCO 5 that playing the game helped the teenbuild his confidence. The moment was one to remember for the student, his mother said, because he knows that anything is possible, KOCO reported.

“Whatever he enjoys as in sports, and we are just happy he got to experience at an actual tournament, we are just happy for him,” Hernandez said to KOCO.

According to Newswire, the video of the Jan. 23 game was shot by Enid resident James Baker and posted to his Facebook page.