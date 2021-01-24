US plans entry ban for most non-citizens from South Africa

The U.S. will ban entry to most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in South Africa in response to the new COVID-19 strain there, according to a White House official familiar with the plan.

It’s unclear how long the restrictions will continue.

The Biden administration will also continue restrictions on travel to the U.S. from Brazil, the U.K., Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that the Trump administration planned to relax as of Monday, said the official, who requested anonymity because the plans haven’t been made public.

That’s consistent with comments from White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who tweeted on Jan. 18 that “this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel.”

The U.S. is warily viewing new coronavirus strains that have originated in South Africa and Brazil, as well as one recently identified in the U.K.

Reuters first reported the U.S. plan to ban travel from South Africa for most non-U.S. citizens, citing officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.