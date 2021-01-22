What got Bob Evans sausage recalled? The thin blue rubber lines that customers found

The fifth not-food-in-your-food recall of January comes from sausage icon Bob Evans, which pulled 4,200 1-pound Italian sausage chubs after telling the USDA about complaints from customers.

They weren’t happy about discovering what the USDA recall notice described as “thin blue rubber” in their sausage. Rubber isn’t usually among the many things in sausage.

Bob Evans Italian Sausage, 1-pound chub label USDA

The recalled sausage has lot No. 0352, a use by/freeze by date of “JAN 31 21” and “EST. 6785” above that date. They went to stores in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Customers should toss the chubs or return them to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can contact Bob Evans Director of Communications Alison Emery at 614-778-1886 or alison.emery@bobevansfoods.com.