News briefs

The United States surpassed 24 million COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 398,307 people have died from related complications since the pandemic began, as well. On Sunday, incoming U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the U.S. would likely pass 500,000 deaths by mid-February. The seven-day average for new deaths surged past 3,300, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The county has doubled its number of cases in the last 59 days after needing 304 days to originally reach 12 million total.

The new surge in infections comes as a new, more contagious variant is spreading across the country. Several other vaccine candidates are expected to be approved in coming weeks as well, giving hopes to improved numbers during the country's slow rollout of immunizations.

— New York Daily News

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded that the Defense Department halt plans to install a Republican operative as the top lawyer at the National Security Agency in the closing hours of President Donald Trump’s administration.

The appointment of Michael Ellis as NSA general counsel is “highly suspect,” Pelosi told Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in a letter dated Jan. 17 and released on Monday.

“The efforts to install him or ‘burrow’ him into a highly sensitive intelligence position 72 hours prior to the beginning of a new administration manifest a disturbing disregard for our national security,” Pelosi wrote. “Therefore, this placement should not move forward.”

Pelosi also requested that the Pentagon’s inspector general open an investigation into the selection process for the post.

“The NSA General Counsel, which involves supervising many intelligence community attorneys and interacting with intelligence agencies, is a highly sensitive career position for which candidates are selected, based on merit and free from political influence,” Pelosi wrote.

An NSA official confirmed that Ellis accepted a final job offer on Jan. 16 and the agency is moving forward with his employment. The Trump administration comes to an end at noon on Jan. 20.

Ellis is a former Intelligence Committee aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, who led a campaign to portray Trump as the victim of a “deep state” cabal in the FBI and intelligence agencies. As a lawyer at the White House for the National Security Council, Ellis led an unsuccessful effort to bar publication of a tell-all book by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.

— Bloomberg News

The European Union’s executive arm will urge member states to set a target for vaccinating at least 70% of the bloc’s population by this summer, according to a draft of the latest pandemic response recommendations due to be released Tuesday.

The European Commission will also vow to agree with member states by the end of this month on a protocol for vaccination certificates “which can be recognized and used in health systems across the EU — and which could be scaled up globally in coordination with the World Health Organization,” according to the draft of the document seen by Bloomberg.

Such certificates could replace quarantines and test-requirements, proving that “you are no longer high-risk for travel.”

The draft policy paper, which is still subject to changes until it’s formally adopted on Tuesday, comes amid an increase in infections that has forced EU governments to prolong recession-inducing lockdowns. It also follows an underwhelming rollout of vaccinations across the continent that has left the EU lagging behind the U.S., the U.K. and other developed nations.

EU leaders will seek ways to up their game when they hold a video conference on Thursday, which is meant to be informed by the latest commission proposals. Among the most controversial issues on the table is a push for the introduction of vaccination certificates that would allow travel to resume — at least for those who receive the jab.

The idea, which the commission paper appears to adopt, reflects the eagerness of tourism-dependent economies like Greece to salvage this summer’s tourism season. Countries such as France, however, are reluctant to adopt the use of such certificates for the time being, as they would appear to make vaccines mandatory, at a time when they aren’t available to everyone due to supply constraints.

“To ensure an ambitious vaccination effort concrete targets are essential,” the commission’s document also says. “By March 2021, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 80% of health and social care professionals and people over 80 years old,” and “by summer 2021, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70% of the adult population.”

— Bloomberg News