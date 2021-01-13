Costco is closing all its in-store Photo Centers next month. Here’s what to know

Costco announced it would be closing all photo departments on Feb. 14. Some services will be available for delivery online through the Costco Photo Center. jajones1@bradenton.com

You won’t be able to buy picture prints or get a new passport photo inside a Costco store soon.

The company announced it would be shutting down all of its in-store Photo Center locations starting Feb. 14.

“Since the introduction of camera phones and social media, the need for printing photos has steeply declined, even though the number of pictures taken continues to grow,” Costco said in an email sent to customers that was shared on social media. “After careful consideration, we have determined the continued decline of prints no longer requires on-site photo printing.”

Some products will still be available to order online for delivery to a home or business. Customers can still purchase prints and posters, buy stationery and photo greeting cards, make photo books, calendars, blankets and other gifts, and print items for a business.

Other services like getting ink refilled, taking a new passport photo, restoring images or using the YesVideo home movie transfer service will no longer be available, Costco said.

Many customers weren’t happy to hear the news.