California reports record 695 COVID-19 deaths in single day

California had a new daily COVID-19 death peak Saturday as the state threatens to crumble under the lack of resources.

At least 695 Californians died Saturday, bringing the state total to 29,233 since the pandemic began last spring, according to the state Department of Public Health.

More than 2.6 million people in the state have tested positive so far.

The growing numbers, stemming partially from the holidays, are overwhelming hospitals up and down the state, where multiple regions have warned about limited ICU beds, ventilators, oxygen and other resources.

We are all waiting with a certain amount of anxiety in seeing how the hospital admission data unfold over the coming days,” Dr. Roger Lewis, director of COVID-19 hospital demand modeling for the L.A. County Department of Health Services, told the Los Angeles Times.

“The hospital-based system is literally at the breaking point, where a substantial increase in demand could result in situations where we cannot provide to people the care that we would all expect to be able to provide or to receive when we’re critically ill.”