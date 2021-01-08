Man accused of illegally killing 3 bear cubs and skinning them, West Virginia cops say

In this June 2017 file photo, a black bear cub forages for food along a salmon stream below a bear viewing spot for tourists in the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area in Juneau, Alaska. AP Photo

A West Virginia man is facing charges after state wildlife officials accused him of killing three black bear cubs and taking their pelts.

Less than two weeks after three cub carcasses were found skinless and “discarded” in the woods, a tip led wildlife officials to the culprit, West Virginia Natural Resources Police said in a statement.

Police said they searched the suspect’s Barbour County home and found the pelts, as well as an array of other illegal items.

West Virginia authorities found three black bear pelts at the suspect’s residence. West Virginia Natural Resources Police. Screengrab from Facebook

Brian Reel, 31, of Belington, is accused of the illegal animal killings, WBOY reported.

Reel is facing multiple wildlife charges including illegal taking of a bear weighing under 75 pounds.

“More charges related to this case are pending,” police said. “We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.”

Many were angered after seeing the graphic photos wildlife officials shared on Facebook.

“Horrible, sick, cruel and senseless,” one commenter wrote.

“This is so sickening and disturbing,” said another. “No true sportsman would do this.”

The black bear population in West Virginia was estimated to be 12,000 statewide in 2019, the Register-Herald reported at the time.

Male black bears can grow up to 600 pounds, while females typically top out at 200 pounds, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Mother bears can give birth to between one and five cubs in a season, according to the federation, and watch over and take care of them for about a year and a half before going their separate ways.