Texas estate on market for $4.2M has several unique features, including a bell tower

Heath, Texas home, complete with a bell tower, is on the market for almost $4.2 million.

It’s not every day one stumbles upon a home complete with a bell tower that overlooks a lake. But there is one, and it’s available mere minutes outside Dallas for $4.195 million.

Front of house

The estate, with its apropos name “Castillo del Lago,” rests on 2.77 acres right off Lake Ray Hubbard in Heath, Texas, and appears to be a vision ripped from a history book — only it was built in 2018.

Entry way

“It’s an incredible home for entertaining,” said listing agent Rogers Healy, according to The Dallas Morning News. It indeed appears so with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three half-baths inside 7,125 square feet.

Heath house

Castillo del Lago is indeed a host/hostess’s dream home with a game room, gym, custom office, outdoor balconies, a 2,000 plus-bottle wine cellar, turfed courtyard and, of course, the third-story bell tower.

Wine cellar

According to the listing, the estate also includes a secret safe room and tornado shelter.

“The primary suite features a large bathroom with a bathtub, steam shower, dual sinks and walk-in closets. Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill-style bathroom, and another bedroom has its own en suite,” the Morning News said.

Along with the courtyard outside, the house also has a pool and covered patio areas. The property includes trails, a fire pit and a creek.