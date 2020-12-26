Person of interest reportedly identified in Nashville Christmas Day explosion

Authorities in Nashville reportedly have identified a person or persons of interest in connection with the Christmas Day explosion that rattled the city early Friday, CBS News reported, citing sources.

Additional details were not immediately reported.

At 6:29 a.m. local time Friday, a bomb planted in an RV in the city’s downtown area exploded, injuring three civilians.

The blast, near the AT&T building, was preceded by an eerie warning coming from the vehicle, which ordered bystanders: “If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

“I don’t want to speculate, but you would think that this person didn’t want to harm people, that maybe he just wanted to destroy,” said Metro Police Chief John Drake.

During a Friday afternoon news conference, he noted “tissue that we believe could be remains” was found at the scene.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the FBI.

More than $300,000 has been raised as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the party or parties behind the blast.