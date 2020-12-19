Owner to rebuild after sports dome collapses under snowfall

The owner of a sports complex in the upstate New York city of Binghamton says he plans to rebuild after its air-supported dome collapsed under this week’s record-breaking snowfall.

No one was injured when one of the state’s largest indoor sports complexes collapsed Thursday under 40 inches of snow that blanketed Broome County.

Owner Bahij Kashou told the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin he was meeting with his insurance company representatives to determine the fate of the 125,000-square-foot complex.

The Kashou family plans to rebuild but needs $120,000 before insurance kicks in, Renee Kashou, the complex’s director of marketing and sales, told Spectrum News.

An online fundraiser has generated more than $11,000 in donations to help rebuild as of Saturday.

“We’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from the community thank goodness,” Renee Kashou said. “Binghamton has the biggest and best heart honestly.”

Built in 2005, the complex is known for its full-size soccer field but has hosted many types of other sporting events, including women's tackle football. It also contains a restaurant, cafeteria and party room.

The owners estimated about 15,000 people go through the complex every week.