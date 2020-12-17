Tropicana apologizes for ad that suggests parents spike their juice during pandemic

Tropicana juice.

Tropicana, the company that makes fruit-based beverages, has apologized on social media for its campaign that alluded to alcohol as an antidote to stressful parenting during the global COVID-19 pandemic after receiving heat from sobriety activists.

“We want to apologize to anyone who is disappointed in or offended by our recent campaign,” the juice brand tweeted on Tuesday. “The intent behind it was in no way meant to imply that alcohol is the answer or make light of the struggles of addiction.”

A news release for the campaign, that has since been removed, featured a plethora of celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Jerry O’Connell and Molly Sims who urged parents to find a moment for themselves by creating “incognito mini fridges filled with the makings for mimosas for the ultimate ‘Mimoment,’” the release, still up on other sites like Little Black Book, says.

Parents, you're juggling it all! Find the ultimate moment of brightness for yourself – wherever and whenever – with a Tropicana mimosa, of course! #TakeAMimoment to help make your mornings a little brighter. #Tropicana



Reply #stop to unsubscribe. pic.twitter.com/JAjatCgpdb — Tropicana (@Tropicana) December 9, 2020

“This year more than ever, people are seeking those little moments of brightness, respite and relaxation in their day – especially parents,” said Anup Shah, vice president and chief marketing officer Juice Brands, PepsiCo Beverages North America in the deleted release.

“Tropicana has been a staple at the family breakfast table for generations and we wanted to provide parents with that same moment of brightness you get from a delicious glass of orange juice but in a way that shows we understand what they are going through right now. As a father of three girls, I can certainly say I get it – we could all use a Mimoment these days.”

Martha Duke, who is with the sobriety support network “Recovering Out Loud,” spoke with Page Six about how the campaign could be damaging.

“The two biggest red flags someone has an alcohol problem is hiding the consumption from others, and relying on alcohol to get through the day,” Duke said to Page Six.

“At a time when alcohol consumption by women is up at dangerously high rates, it is irresponsible for a company or celebrity to put their stamp of approval on what [could] essentially [be] the beginning of alcohol dependence,” said Duke. “A woman who is questioning her own relationship with alcohol is less likely to seek help if it is deemed a normal coping mechanism for stress.”

Emily Lynn Paulson, the founder of the online support group Sober Mom Squad, told Yahoo Life that there are better, healthier, ways to get through a tough day of parenting.

“The initial survey findings done by Tropicana are absolutely valid: parents need a break. While the direction they chose to take the campaign were unfortunate, the reality is, parents are struggling,” Paulson said.