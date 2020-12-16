Man rejected from Army shoots up recruiting station in North Carolina, officials say

A North Carolina man repeatedly rejected from joining the Army opened fire on a recruiting station in Greensboro, military officials say.

No one was hurt during the Monday shooting, though gunfire damaged the building’s entrance, Army spokesperson Lisa Ferguson said in a statement to McClatchy News.

“The station was closed and no Army personnel were present at the time of the incident,” according to the statement. “The suspect in police custody was an individual who had applied to join the Army but was disqualified.”

Recruiters worked remotely Tuesday and returned to the station Wednesday, at half capacity per COVID-19 guidelines, the statement said.

Greensboro police responded to gun shots at 6:21 p.m. and arrested James Cooper, 36, at the scene, department spokesperson Ronald Glenn told McClatchy. Cooper is being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $260,000 bond.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cooper is facing six charges of assault with a deadly weapon, one charge of discharging a firearm into occupied property, another for discharging a firearm in city limits, and a charge for carrying a concealed weapon, Glenn said.

Cooper also had “several orders for arrest related to previous charges,” Glenn said.

Army officials said safety is a high priority at recruitment offices.

“Our leaders and personnel are constantly evaluating the current environment to ensure we are taking the appropriate measures to protect our force at recruiting stations across the country,” Ferguson’s statement read. “While I can’t get into the specific force protection measures in place at each of our stations, I can tell you we focus on visibility, access control, and physical protection measures.”