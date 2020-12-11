Convicted felon accused of bringing gun to Virginia protest is sentenced to prison

A convicted felon will spend the next 4 1/2 years in prison after prosecutors said he attended a protest at the Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia while heavily armed over the summer.

Matthew Lee Frezza, 37, was sentenced near the top end of the recommended guidelines for a total of 54 months, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Thursday in a news release. Frezza was arrested on June 12 after police pulled over a “caravan of three trucks driving recklessly” near the monument, according to court filings.

He was charged in July with being a felon in possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty in August, court filings show.

“By arming himself with weapons while traveling to an area occupied by a group of protesters, Frezza exhibited a willingness to commit a significant act of violence if required,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum.

According to court filings, Frezza was in the front passenger seat of a truck when the Richmond Police Department pulled over the caravan. He was clad in a ballistic vest and had eight magazines of ammunition, a pistol and a homemade rifle in his possession, prosecutors said.

Investigators later determined Frezza and the other heavily armed men in trucks were part of an organization called the Virginia Coalition and attended the protest “to extract Virginia Coalition members who were attempting to gather intelligence on Antifa-related groups,” court filings state.

The Robert E. Lee monument is one of several in Richmond that became a focal point for activists and protesters seeking to remove Confederate monuments and statues across the South in the weeks after George Floyd’s death.

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck for about eight minutes, as three other officers didn’t intervene. His death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation.

“By joining with an assemblage of individuals also armed with assault rifles, handguns, and ballistic vests, during a period of civil unrest, Frezza and his cohorts’ illegal actions only aggravated an already chaotic situation,” prosecutors said. “This combination of armed individuals attempting to infiltrate a rival group, amidst a period of civil unrest, had the potential for extreme violence.”

They also called Frezza’s homemade rifle “extremely concerning” as it had “the ability to inflict significant loss of life.”

Prosecutors pushed for the maximum sentence of 57 months, or 4.75 years in prison, pointing to the dangerous nature of his alleged crime and a “significant criminal history” that includes at least 25 prior convictions for fraud, larceny, shoplifting, damaging a public building, brandishing a firearm, assault and battery of a family member, and trespassing.

But Frezza’s defense attorney said a sentence of just two years was more appropriate.

“A significant term of imprisonment is not necessary to motivate Mr. Frezza to conform to the law; he has shown independent resolve to do that on his own,” court filings state.

Frezza’s attorney also noted he wasn’t at the protest at the Robert E. Lee monument to instigate violence.

“To be clear, Mr. Frezza did not and does not oppose the right of people peaceably to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances,” Frezza’s attorney said in court filings. “His concern was that people who want to use violence would use those peaceful protests as cover.”

He added Frezza and his cohorts were there to “support law enforcement,” for which the Richmond police officers who arrested him reportedly thanked the group.

“Mr. Frezza regrettably let his fear of anarchy and chaos overcome his better judgment,” his defense attorney wrote in a final plea for leniency.

But a federal judge disagreed, sentencing him to 4.5 years with two years of supervised release on Thursday. Frezza was also ordered to forfeit both the pistol and rifle as well as all accompanying ammunition, court filings show.